BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) — With fall just around the corner, the Tweetsie Railroad Ghost Train will soon return.

The park announced its annual Halloween-themed event will take place every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 22 through Oct. 28.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the Tweetsie Railroad will transform into a haunted park with attractions including the Ghost Train, a haunted house, “creepy carnival” amusement rides, and more.

“It’s fun for the whole family,” Cathy Robbins, vice president of Tweetsie Railroad, said in a release. “Young children enjoy the trick or treating, amusement rides and street dance party, while the older, braver souls can tour the Haunted House, explore the Freaky Forest and ride on the Ghost Train.”

The Ghost Train is a “20-minute nighttime train ride in an open-air car behind a Skull-faced steam locomotive,” according to the park.

Tickets are sold in advance and a limited number of guests will be admitted each evening. They can be purchased on the Tweetsie Railroad’s website.