GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Greeneville Thursday night.

According to the Greeneville Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home on Sunset Boulevard at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters say no one was hurt over the course of the fire.

GFD says at this time it is unclear whether or not the home will be deemed a total loss.