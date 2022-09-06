ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Giving every kid a chance to play football this fall there will be an adaptive football camp for kids with diverse abilities.

For years Ryan Witten and his family have run football camps across the country. He said he wanted to give kids who don’t normally get the chance to get on the field an opportunity to play a sport that is such a big part of our community. With some teamwork comes the Dream Team Adapted Football Camp.

“Me and my family ran camps all over East Tennessee and Texas,” said Ryan Witten, Witten Huddle. “So it just really had a thought that we could really adapt and change the way that we ran Jason Witten football camp for so many years.”

For Witten, football is a big part of his life. Beyond running camps, he owns Witten Huddle dedicated to training young athletes and coaches high school and junior high school football.

Witten knows the love of football runs deep in East Tennessee and decided he wanted to get kids on the field who normally wouldn’t get a chance otherwise.

With that in mind, Witten called upon Sidekick Therapy Partners.

“He was familiar with the special education programs in the area,” said Jessica Lenden-Holt, Sidekick Therapy Partners. “And he knew that there really weren’t a lot of opportunities available for these students -for these athletes -to get out and experience a real football program, a real football camp. And so he asked if I’d be interested, and I said, Absolutely, let’s do this.”

Holt’s husband, a former Special Education Teacher and the current Athletic Director at Elizabethton High School, also joined in on the planning offering up Elizabethton High Schools Citizens Bank Stadium as host.

“We love football in this town, we love football in this region,” said Forrest Holt, Athletic Director at Elizabethton High School. “So we want to give that opportunity for everybody to participate in something they love. You know, even if they’re not part of a regular school team or a youth football team.”

7th grader Axel Stein is one of the athletes signed up for the camp. He and Conner Ramsey agreed to participate in a test run.

“I love football Friday nights,” Axel Stines, Participant. “I’m feeling like, this is my very first football game of the season. So let’s get right to it.”

Ramsey’s dad will tell you he’s no stranger to sports, but this camp will be a first for him.

“He’s always playing football with his brothers because they played or still playing,” John Ramsey, Conner’s Dad. “We just thought was a perfect opportunity for him to come to get to enjoy some of the things that he gets to come to watch. But you don’t get to participate this way. He gets to participate. And they get to watch him for a change.”

Come October 1st the athletes will hit the field for drills and a scrimmage.

“I think we can really change a few drills,” said Witten. “And let them tackle, let them have their day, let them score the touchdown or interception and let the crowd roar behind them. Because there’s no, there’s no feeling like that it been feeling that special.”

If you would like to sign up for the camp, registration is free. You can find the registration form here.

The camp is still looking for volunteers to help on the day of. For more information and a registration form, click here.