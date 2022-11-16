JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Completing an urgent care visit without putting on shoes (or at least slippers) might seem far-fetched, but Ballad Health has become the region’s first provider to make it possible.

“We just made a major investment in our digital front door,” Ballad CEO told News Channel 11 Wednesday. “You can use your iPhone right now and in one click have an urgent care visit.”

While it may take a bit more than just one click to reach the “reserve your appointment” tab, the option is right there, front and center on the homepage of Ballad’s website.

The offering has been pretty well-received even with just a “soft launch.” By Wednesday, around 2,000 people had completed virtual urgent care visits of some type or another in less than two weeks.

Details of Ballad’s in-person and new virtual offerings. (Ballad Health)

The rise in telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to new innovations and more options for healthcare providers to get reimbursements. The results include a growing number of virtual urgent care offerings, including a “Med Express” website that’s available in 12 states including Virginia.

In Ballad’s case, a couple of different options are available, both of which include an upfront fee.

For a standard telehealth video visit with a provider on the other end of the screen and both parties able to talk and see each other, a $49 out-of-pocket fee applies. People with insurance, though, can apply that to a copay.

The virtual visits include a diagnosis and can also include a prescription or prescriptions if necessary. Bills and “EOBs” list the system’s Colonial Heights Urgent Care on them.

The earliest appointment shown during a visit to the site shortly after noon Wednesday was 4 p.m. the same day. But the virtual “face-to-face” isn’t Ballad’s only remote offering.

“You can get an asynchronous visit where you put in all of your issues and then the doctor reviews it, and just by virtue of what you have told them they can actually give you a prescription,” Levine said.

That option, labeled “online quick care” on the Ballad website, involves patients completing an online health interview that typically takes about 15 minutes to complete. It’s also touted as the fastest option, with feedback coming within an hour.

If the provider determines there is at least some sort of “treatment plan” to recommend, the charge is $30, not counting prescriptions. If those are clinically necessary, the website says they’ll be issued within five minutes of the appointment ending.

Colds, sinus infections, flu, pink eye, and bladder and yeast infections are shown as the most common conditions treated using the asynchronous option.

Ballad is authorized to treat patients virtually in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. The virtual urgent care clinic’s hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays.

The system also offers a virtual primary care visit option.