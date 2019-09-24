Georgia pair found guilty of trafficking drugs into SWVA

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Two people from Georgia were convicted in what is being called a “major drug conspiracy” by the Department of Justice.

According to a release, Roy Dykes, 51, and Leila “Rita” Hector-Dykes, 57, were found guilty on conspiracy drug charges following a five-day jury trial.

Dykes, of Watkinsville, GA was found guilty of:

1 count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute

Distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, in addition to cocaine, heroin, alprazolam and oxycodone

17 counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances

Dykes will face a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $10 million.

Hector-Dykes, also of Watkinsville, was found guilty of:

1 count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to cistribute

Distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, in addition to cocaine, heroin, alprazolam and oxycodone

1 count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances

Hector-Dykes faces the same sentencing as Dykes.

Evidence revealed that the defendants conspired to traffic multiple controlled substances from their hometown into Southwest Virginia for redistribution.

They operated primarily in Lee and Wise counties between November 2016 and March 2018.

They were arrested on March 1, 2018, which also led to the seizure of 11 ounces of crystal meth and other substances with a street value of $28,000. $14,000 in currency was also seized on March 1, 2018.

Other defendants aligned with the Georgia pair were also arrested, convicted and sentenced, including their supplier.