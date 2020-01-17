Georgia man sentenced to 325 months in federal prison for trafficking meth into SWVA

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to 325 months in federal prison after a federal court convicted him of conspiracy and distributing charges.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 61-year-old Roy Lee Dykes of Watkinsville, Georgia was sentenced this week after being previously convicted.

Dykes, formerly of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, in addition to cocaine, heroin, alprazolam and oxycodone.

Dykes was also convicted of 17 counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the release.

Dykes was arrested on March 1, 2018 when substances with a total street value of $28,000 were seized, along with $14,000 in cash.

Dykes was arrested as part of a conspiracy to traffick drugs, including meth, from Watkinsville into primarily Lee and Wise County, Virginia.

Leila Varetta “Rita” Hector-Dykes, also of Watkinsville, was sentenced to 121 months in prison last month as part of the same conspiracy as Dykes.

PREVIOUS: Georgia pair found guilty of trafficking drugs into SWVA

$10,007 seized from the defendants was ordered to be forfeited to the United States, and a money judgment of $108,719 against the defendants was awarded.

PREVIOUS: Georgia man sentenced for trafficking meth, other drugs into SWVA

In total, 11 people were charged as part of the drug trafficking conspiracy. All of them were convicted and sentenced, with Dykes being the last to be sentenced.