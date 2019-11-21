Georgia man sentenced for trafficking meth, other drugs into SWVA

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other narcotics.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, James Lee Cleghorne, 39 of Georgia, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, cocaine and alprazolam.

Cleghorne was charged with 10 other people as part of a larger conspiracy to traffic drugs.

“Methamphetamine trafficking and its effects have taken an enormous toll on far Southwest Virginia,” U.S. Attorney Cullen said. “We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to identify and dismantle the drug-trafficking organizations responsible for bringing this terrible drug into our region, and hold their members accountable under federal law.”

The release says the group worked primarily in Lee and Wise counties from November 2016 until March 1, 2018, when arrests were made and drugs amounting to an estimated value of $14,000 were seized.

The investigation into Cleghorne’s group stemmed from another drug trafficking conspiracy in Lee County.

Two of the other defendants in the organization, Roy Lee Dykes and Leila Hector Dykes, went to trial in September and are scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.