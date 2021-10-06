General Shale finalizes acquisition of Meridian Brick

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following a string of antitrust lawsuits filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), General Shale Brick announced Wednesday that it completed its acquisition of Meridian Brick.

General Shale acts as the North American subsidiary of Wienerberger AG in Austria and is the world’s leading supplier of building material.

The purchase was given the greenlight by the DOJ under the condition that the companies let go of a handful of mines, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

Regional Meridian Brick facilities affected include the following:

1 Gleason manufacturing facility

2 Gleason mines

1 Clarksville distribution yard

1 Knoxville distribution yard

1 Memphis distribution yard

1 Nashville distribution yard

The complete release is available below: