General Shale celebrates acquisition of Meridian Brick

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — General Shale on Tuesday celebrated its acquisition of Meridian Brick to become the largest producer of clay bricks in the country.

The acquisition was finalized earlier this month with approval from the Department of Justice under the condition that the company let go of some mines and facilities.

Company leaders say they are excited about the deal.

“We’ve long been recognized as a leading regional player in the clay brick industry, and a leader within the industry but this catapults us to the largest clay brick producer in North America and also a leading solutions provider,” President and CEO Charles Smith said.

General Shale was founded in 1928 and its headquarters has been in Johnson City for all of those years. The company has more than 2,700 employees nationwide.