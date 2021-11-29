General Shale announces rebranding of some products after acquisition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The largest producer of brick and sustainable building solutions in North America has unveiled a new branding strategy following the company’s acquisition of Meridian Brick.

A release from Johnson City-based General Shale states that the company is introducing three new brands to replace Meridian Brick production and sales locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Those new brands include:

Canada Brick

Michigan Brick

Red River Brick

“This announcement fully reveals our strategy in acquiring Meridian Brick,” says Charles Smith, president and CEO of General Shale said in the release. “Now that we have been established as the largest manufacturer in the industry, our footprint encompasses many regions and covers a very passionate and diverse customer base. Our goal is to connect with these customers through meaningful regional associations, while also reinforcing their familiarity with historical brands that continue to resonate today.”