GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Historic General Morgan Inn has once again been named one of the ‘Best Meeting Sites in the South.’

The award was presented to the downtown Greeneville hotel by ConventionSouth. The hotel will be featured in the magazine’s December issue.

“It’s no surprise to us that the General Morgan Inn & Conference Center has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said Tiffany Burtnett, a ConventionSouth associate publisher. “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the country’s top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have determined that the General Morgan Inn indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”

The contest works by meeting professionals nominating sites they believe provide exceptional service for group events. The nominations are then compiled online where meeting professionals and fans can vote for the best of the best, according to a release.

In 2022, more than 4,000 venues were nominated.

This is not the first time that the General Morgan Inn has received the award. The hotel won the award in 2020 and 2021, also receiving an honorable mention in 2019.

The full winners’ list can be found by clicking here.