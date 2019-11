GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local hotel is getting national recognition for its top-notch service.

The General Morgan Inn, in Greeneville, received honorable mention as one of the best meeting sites in the south by Convention South, a national multi-media resource used by the country’s top event planners.

With the honor, the hotel will be featured in next month’s magazine, which is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals across the U.S.