JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re looking for plans for New Year’s Eve, The General Morgan Inn in Greeneville might be the perfect place.

They’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party complete with drinks, food, dancing, and live music. Tickets are on sale now at the front desk of the General Morgan Inn.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, and you must be 21 or older to enter.

Isaac Myers, the General Manager of the General Morgan Inn sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the upcoming event.