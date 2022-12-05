SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses.

According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners accepted Garry Smith’s resignation and is currently accepting applications for the position.

“We are dedicated to moving forward and making SFUD the best it can be for our community,” the district wrote in the post.

In April, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released a report that found conflicts of interest and “questionable payments” from the utility district to Smith’s companies. Those companies, which he wholly or partly owned, received payments for more than $1.5 million of infrastructure work on SFUD lines and equipment.

The utility also has been renting office space in a building owned by Smith.

After receiving pressure from Sullivan County officials — including District Attorney General Barry Staubus’ consideration of civil action against Smith — several members of the SFUD board resigned.

Tennessee’s Utility Management Review Board (UMRB) had been building a case against the SFUD.

While the first element of the case was dismissed following the multiple resignations on the board, UMRB members continue to push for SFUD to merge with another utility. The UMRB meets Thursday and SFUD’s situation is on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the SFUD’s infrastructure has continued to experience issues in the past few months, with water service being halted or disrupted in late November, late October and early August.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide further details online and on-air as they are received.