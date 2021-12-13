Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight into Tuesday morning

(WJHL) — The Geminid meteor shower will peak Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The moon, which is about 80% full, will make observing difficult until it sets around 2 a.m. Tuesday. As a result, the best time for viewing will be from 2 a.m. to sunrise.

The weather will be good for viewing, although it will be rather chilly. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies and calm winds with a low of around 28 degrees.

So where in the sky should you look? Look to the southwest for Orion (three stars make up Orion’s belt). Constellation Gemini will be up and to the left of Orion. The meteors will appear to radiate from the Gemini constellation.