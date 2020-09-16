GCSO: Rogersville man arrested on drug equipment charges after deputies find him in wig claiming to be ‘Missy’

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Rogersville man was arrested on drug paraphernalia charges after deputies found him in a trailer with a wig on.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a trailer on Quail Ridge Lane on Saturday, September 12.

The owner of the trailer had called deputies and said that Jack Rice, 50, was inside the trailer and was not wanted on the property.

The report says a warrants check discoverd that Rice had two warrants for his arrest.

GCSO reports that deputies knocked on the door of the trailer and could hear and see someone moving around inside, but no one answered.

The owner reportedly arrived with a key and tried to unlock the front door, but officers saw through the window that someone was kneeling down at the door and holding it closed.

The owner then gave permission for law enforcement to make entry and the door was kicked in.

The man holding the door closed was wearing a wig. He was detained and asked his name after deputies entered the trailer.

The report says he replied by saying his name was “Missy.”

After removing the wig, deputies discovered Rice had been the one holding the door closed.

A search of Rice’s backpack found three needles, a pipe and a bent spoon.

Rice was charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and served two arrest warrants.