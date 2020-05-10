GCSO in search of suspect after two reported shootings in Greene County, one fatality reported

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office in joint investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a person of interest in two shootings that occurred early Saturday morning.

24-year-old William Jacob Silvers, is wanted in connection to a shooting on Round Knob Road early Saturday morning, and a second shooting on Richland Road in the Tusculum area.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Round Knob Road around 3 a.m. Saturday after receiving a complaint of a man having been shot. Deputies found a Gary Garner, 37, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Garner told deputies he was in the Tusculum area when he was shot. He was later transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department was later notified of a second shooting victim on Richland Road in the Tusculum area. Deputies arrived at the scene where a male was fatally shot. That victim was identified as 29-year-old Nathan Knight.

Knight appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound, according to the police report.

A joint investigation is currently being conducted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Silvers is encouraged to contact either the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) or your nearest law enforcement agency.