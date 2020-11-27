GCSO: Endangered Greene County 3-year-old found safe

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Endangered 3-year-old Zella Linklater has been found safe, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.

BREAKING: Zella Linklater has been found “conscious and alert” according to Sheriff Holt — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) November 27, 2020

Zella was found conscious and alert and will be taken to an area hospital for hypothermia.

Zella was missing for almost 24 hours after her grandmother, 54-year-old Belinda Wilson, took off with her toward the woods near Horse Creek off Bumblebee Lane, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Wilson has been found as well.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they were located in the woods.

GCSO has charged Wilson with custodial inference and child neglect/endangerment.

