GCSO: 2 hospitalized after Sunday night crash in Chuckey area

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Chuckey Sunday night.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Barren Road around 7:50 p.m.

Deputies report a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was headed east when it crashed into a utility pole off the right side of the road.

The driver, identified as Alva Price, 93, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was extricated and flown by EMS Air to an area hospital.

The report says tools were used “to clear obstructions from the passenger side of the vehicle.” The passenger, identified as Raymond Gaskin, 84, of Chuckey, was removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital by EMS Ground.

Both Price and Gaskin were wearing their seatbelts.

According to the report, the vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.