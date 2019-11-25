GCSD: Woman arrested at Camp Creek School after allegedly entering school while under influence of meth

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested at a Greene County elementary school after authorities say she was under the influence of drugs.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Brandy Duffy, 31 of Greeneville, was arrested on Friday at Camp Creek Elementary School.

The report says Duffy came into the school and had just brought one of her daughters to Camp Creek.

The report says Duffy appeared to be under the influence of some type of drugs when she entered the school.

The deputy at the school conducted a field sobriety test, and Duffy allegedly performed poorly.

She was charged with public intoxication.

Duffy was taken into custody and transported to the Greene County Detention Center.

Duffy was reportedly offered and given a urine drug test and failed for meth.