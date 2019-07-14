Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in fatal Chuckey house fire; No foul play suspected

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is continuing their investigation into a fatal house fire from Saturday.

Sheriff Wesley Holt confirmed the fire happened on Saturday on 20 Stone Dam Road in the Chuckey community after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

GCSD says a caller heard a “loud explosion” at the residence and a person possibly inside the home.

Sheriff Holt confirms that Paul Dwayne Johnson, 57, was discovered in the bathroom of the home after crews controlled the fire. No foul play is suspected and investigators are looking at this being an accidental fire.









Tusculum, Newmansville and Limestone Volunteer Fire Departments all assisted in containing the fire and finding Johnson.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office and the fire/arson investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department will continue their investigation into the cause of the fire.

The remains of Johnson were sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and formal identification.

Sheriff Holt adds “our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Johnson.”



