JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A glass solutions franchise opened its doors in Johnson City Monday.

Gatsby Glass provides services for projects like shower doors, railings and mirrors in homes.

“Partitions, shower enclosures, wine rooms, countertops, smart glass, which can be opaque or clear,” said Johnson City Gatsby Glass owner Shantay Martinez.

Martinez said the opening of the Johnson City location came at a perfect time as more people move to the area.

“Johnson City is home for me, so I love Johnson City and a lot of people are moving here,” Martinez said. “A lot of people from other states. People are building houses everywhere. So it’s just my home, and I want to do something good for the community and for my home.”

More information on Gatsby Glass and the company’s services are available online.