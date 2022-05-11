BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An annual festival celebrating old-time Americana and bluegrass music will return to Big Stone Gap later this month.

Crystal Gale (Photo provided by Virginia State Parks)

The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival will take place Saturday, May 28 at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.

The event will feature live music, competitions, crafts, a children’s inflatables area, and a quilt show. Food, craft, and antique vendors will also be on hand.

This year’s main stage lineup includes Grand Ole Opry inductee Crystal Gayle along with cellist, pianist, and composer Dave Eggar.

Festival admission for those 13 years and older is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. Children ages 12 years and under are free with paid adult admission. Tickets can be purchased in person at the park by calling the park at 276-523-1322 or by visiting gatheringinthegap.org.

Food Vendors:

Dough and Joe – Julie McKinney Rogers – Appalachia, VA – Mini Donuts, Coffee, and Ice Cream.

– Julie McKinney Rogers – Appalachia, VA – Mini Donuts, Coffee, and Ice Cream. Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza – Travis Anderson- Appalachia, VA – Wood Fired Pizza.

– Travis Anderson- Appalachia, VA – Wood Fired Pizza. Backdraft BBQ – Kevin Helms, Gate City, VA – Barbeque pork and chicken.

– Kevin Helms, Gate City, VA – Barbeque pork and chicken. Leno’s Concession – Eileen Bowser- Norton, VA – Hibachi bowls.

– Eileen Bowser- Norton, VA – Hibachi bowls. Uptown Cheesesteak Company – Kingsport, TN – Cheesesteak sandwiches.

Craft Vendors: