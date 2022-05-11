BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An annual festival celebrating old-time Americana and bluegrass music will return to Big Stone Gap later this month.
The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival will take place Saturday, May 28 at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.
The event will feature live music, competitions, crafts, a children’s inflatables area, and a quilt show. Food, craft, and antique vendors will also be on hand.
This year’s main stage lineup includes Grand Ole Opry inductee Crystal Gayle along with cellist, pianist, and composer Dave Eggar.
Festival admission for those 13 years and older is $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. Children ages 12 years and under are free with paid adult admission. Tickets can be purchased in person at the park by calling the park at 276-523-1322 or by visiting gatheringinthegap.org.
Food Vendors:
- Dough and Joe – Julie McKinney Rogers – Appalachia, VA – Mini Donuts, Coffee, and Ice Cream.
- Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza – Travis Anderson- Appalachia, VA – Wood Fired Pizza.
- Backdraft BBQ – Kevin Helms, Gate City, VA – Barbeque pork and chicken.
- Leno’s Concession – Eileen Bowser- Norton, VA – Hibachi bowls.
- Uptown Cheesesteak Company – Kingsport, TN – Cheesesteak sandwiches.
Craft Vendors:
- Charles Garreffa – Dryden, VA – Carved wooden crafts.
- Appalachian Warm Glass – Carol and Ray Moore – Big Stone Gap, VA – Fused glass art, garden stakes, and bowls.
- Kaylee & Co. – Whitney Egan– Big Stone Gap, VA – Embroidery and applique shirts.
- Michael Hankins – Kayla Hankins– Clintwood, VA – Crocheted items.
- Aprons etc. – Dollie Francis–Jonesville, VA – Aprons, placemats, and towels.
- Highway 58 Crafts – Lewis Roberts – Jonesville, VA – Floral arrangements and barnwood crafts.
- Sadie’s Soaps – Jack Harvey–Knoxville, TN – soaps, lotions, and wooden soap dishes.
- Pine Ridge Handwovens – Linda Baldwin – Heiskell, TN – handwoven shawls and scarfs.
- Starving Artist – James Ryan – Big Stone Gap, VA – paintings and drawings.
- Mountain Empire Community College – Big Stone Gap, VA – Recruitment.
- Little Bits by Darla – Jean Hood – Duffield, VA – Handmade jewelry.
- Reclaimed Relics – Frank Splondorio – Big Stone Gap, VA – Air plants and displays.
- Ivy Attic Co. – Amy Clark – Big Stone Gap, VA – Handmade jewelry and home décor.
- Lindsey Wilson College – Recruitment.
- Depaul Community Resources – Big Stone Gap, VA – Foster care and adoption information.
- Ant Mable’s Attic – Deborah Powers – Big Stone Gap, VA – Oil paintings and birdhouses.
- Gourds & Things – Sharmin Merrian – Rose Hill, VA – Gourd birdhouses, bowls, and lamps.
- Powell River Pirate – Big Stone Gap, VA – Sea glass jewelry.
- Steve Roark – Tazwell, TN – Wooden spoon demonstrations.
- Peggy & Randy Rauch – Gate City, VA – Weaving demonstration.