BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Bluegrass fans gathered in Big Stone Gap for the ‘Gathering in the Gap’ music festival on Saturday.

This was the 14th year of the festival which celebrates old-time Americana and Bluegrass music.

Guests were able to enjoy food, crafts, and a performance from Grammy award-winning musician Crystal Gale.

In addition, the event held music competitions and a quilt show, showcasing Southwest Virginia’s history and culture.

“This is really just a celebration of old-time, bluegrass, country, and Americana music and what that means to us here in Southwest Virginia and throughout the Appalachian region really,” said Park Manager at the SWVA Museum Historical State Park, Gretchen Cope.

The festival also served as an opportunity for up-and-coming musicians to show off their talents.