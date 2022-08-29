JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new business offering entertainment and food is now open in downtown Johnson City.

Gather JC Depot, located outside the new Burg’r & Barrel restaurant in the historic train depot, offers a new place to enjoy downtown. The outdoor space offers a beer garden and outdoor bar and food as well as an array of games and activities, from Jenga to ping pong.

Peerless Hospitality Concepts and the Kalogeros family own the unique business. Constantine Kalogeros says they wanted to transform the historic space into something downtown visitors can enjoy.

“Dad and I kind of went out here and really thought about what we could do to use it to its fullest potential, and we kind of came up with this concept,” Kalogeros said. “So we have fire pits, we have the big bar behind me, we have all kinds of games and outdoor seating to make it a comfortable place to hang out.”

The owners are also planning to offer a pour-your-own-beer service.

Gather JC Depot is open 4–9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4:30–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.