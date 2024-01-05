WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Weber City and Gate City police departments have entered into a mutual aid agreement.

For years, the agreement included the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, however, Gate City Chief Justin Miller and Weber City Chief Donald Harding III decided to come to their own agreement.

“If we don’t have an officer available in one of the towns, instead of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responding for us or Virginia State Police, we decided we were going to do that for each other, and thought that that would probably be a little bit better arrangement for everybody,” Miller said.

Both departments felt that the original agreement needed some work.

“We wanted to do what was best for our communities,” Harding said. “And if we could work together to be able to cut back on the response times and help keep our community safer.”

The new agreement would allow for one officer from each department to be on duty at all times, ready to help if either city is in need.

“As long as we’re not tied or something else that’s really going to cut down on the response time if there is some kind of emergency,” Miller said.

While part of the agreement is to benefit the community, both departments said the agreement also has the goal of having each other’s back.

“Now we’re taking it to the next step to make sure that we’re utilizing our citizen’s safety, extra patrols, call volume,” Harding said. “We’re going to be there to help out each other when somebody’s short.

When it comes to a public response, Chief Miller said it’s been overwhelmingly positive.

“I think folks in the community really like it when agencies can work together to solve a problem and kind of think outside the box to solve a problem because law enforcement is a tough job,” Miller said.

Overall, both chiefs believe the agreement will benefit both departments.

“We’ve worked well together in the past,” Miller said. “But it kind of forces us to share information and make Weber City officers kind of aware about stuff that’s going on in the city.”