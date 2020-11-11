Gate City veterans celebrated on Veterans Day 2020 with event at Grogan Park

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – On Veterans Day, the day when America pauses to honor the service and sacrifice of members of the military. Gate City veterans were honored with a special service Wednesday in salute to their service.

Grogan Park was the scene of Gate City’s Veterans Day program.

While it had a different feel due to social distancing requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those who attended said it’s important to never forget the nation’s heroes.

“I just feel it’s so important to honor our veterans, and it’s so important for the community to be able to do that, and so I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to keep that promise,” said Gate City Mayor Bob Richards.

Virginia State Delegate Terry Kilgore served as a guest speaker at the event.