Gate City, Va. authorities warn people of man dressed in a hoodie, acting ‘suspiciously’

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City Police Department has posted a warning about a suspicious man.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, GCPD “received multiple reports of a male individual dressed in a black or grey hoodie acting suspiciously.”

The post states the man is seen between 4 and 6 a.m. in the areas of Salon Street and Barker Subdivision.

Police urge that anyone who sees the man call 911 immediately.

” If you can do so without putting yourself in danger keep an eye on the individual while on the phone with dispatch so you can direct the responding officer to the individual,” GCPD posted.