Gate City school takes part in ‘Pinkout’ to show support for cancer survivors

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Students and staff at a Southwest Virginia elementary school held a colorful tribute to cancer survivors and cancer fighters Friday.

Shoemaker Elementary held its “Shoemaker Goes Pink” event to show support for those who have battled breast cancer. Faculty, staff and students all donned pink clothing in a display of encouragement.

Those who took part say it’s important because so many families have been impacted by the disease.

“So many people in our community are affected by breast cancer, so we have a lot of staff, family, friends even our students, so we just wanted to show our support and remembrance,” said school counselor Crystal McConnell.

Students and staff members also took part in a lap of remembrance as part of the day’s events.