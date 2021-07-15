Gate City police honor Sgt. Hinkle, Trooper Dowell on ‘Wall of Heroes’

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — The Gate City Police Department is starting a “Wall of Heroes” at the agency’s office next to town hall.

The first two heroes to be honored: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Hinkle and Virginia State Police Trooper Lucas Dowell.

Hinkle was fatally shot in February 2019 while he and other deputies were attempting to check a man’s welfare near Blountville.

Dowell, who was from Chilhowie, lost his life while helping conduct a drug raid that same month.

The Wall of Heroes is a way to remind others of the sacrifice and dedication of serving as a police officer.

“They may be coming in, they may be having a bad day, they may be tired, whatever the case is, and they see these guys on the wall looking back at them and they are reminded that they’re serving something greater than themselves,” said Chief Justin Miller.

The police department is looking to add other heroes to the wall as well.