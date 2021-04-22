Gate City PD: Traffic stop leads to discovery of methamphetamine, nearly $1,500 in cash

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A traffic stop in Gate City ended with officers finding drugs and cash in the vehicle.

According to a post from the Gate City Police Department, Sergeant Penly stopped a green Chevrolet truck for speeding on Monday.

The truck was reportedly driving 58 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Penley learned that the driver, identified as Jerry Lee Roberston of St. Paul, had a revoked Virginia driver’s license.

The post also states that the registration on the truck came back to a purple Toyota.

GCPD reports Penley saw needles in plain view while he was speaking with Robertson about his license and registration.

A search of the vehicle and Robertson reportedly found a baggie containing a crystal-like substance. The post states Robertson told Penley it was methamphetamine.

The search also found $1,492 in cash.

Robertson was arrested and charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. The post also states he was cited for speeding, improper registration, defective equipment and an expired inspection sticker.