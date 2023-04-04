GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — The Gate City Police Department said on Tuesday evening that the walking paths on the east side of Grogan Park have been closed for the remainder of the day due to “a suspicious object that was reported.”

According to a post by the department, the walking paths were shut down out of an abundance of caution while Virginia State Police travel to the area to “take control of the object.”

No further details were provided regarding the nature of the “suspicious object” reported.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.