GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Gate City Middle and High School students were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a threat, according to officials.

All students and staff are safe, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, Gate City officials confirmed that a threat was made at the middle and high school campus, and out of an abundance of caution, students were moved to the vocational school campus at 150 Broadwater Avenue.

Parents can pick up their children there at 4 p.m., according to the post.

Town officials also said that Harry Fry Drive and Jones Street are closed.

School buses will reportedly continue to run their routes.