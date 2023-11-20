GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Students at Gate City Middle and High schools were evacuated for the second school day in a row Monday due to another possible threat, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to a post by the sheriff’s office, police were alerted Monday to a possible threat on campus after responding to a similar situation and evacuating students on Friday.

The post said numerous agencies responded to the schools and all students and staff were evacuated. The sheriff’s office said transportation is being worked out and parents should monitor their phones for updates from the school district.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office stressed Monday that all students and staff are safe, and no dangerous items have been found inside or on campus.