KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle wreck at the 5000 block of Memorial Boulevard left one man dead Thursday morning.

A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a 2015 Subaru WRX had been traveling west on State Highway 126 around 7 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then crossed over the left side before hitting a tree.

The driver, identified as Roy Cooper, 33, of Gate City, was pronounced dead at the scene. No passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the report indicated.

The THP report noted that the driver had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No further information was released.