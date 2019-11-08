Gate City man claims $1 million Powerball prize

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A Gate City man has won $1 million Virginia Lottery. He was just one number away from hitting the jackpot.

After the announcement that somebody in Gate City is potentially a millionaire, Edgar Baldwin’s son called him to ask if he had checked the numbers on his lottery ticket yet. He looked up the previous night’s winning numbers and made a startling discovery.

PREVIOUS STORY: Check your ticket: Powerball ticket bought in Scott County, Va. worth $1 million

“By golly, I am the winner!” he exclaimed.

Baldwin immediately returned his son’s call with the good news.

“He went crazy,” Baldwin said. “We’re tickled to death.”

The retiree matched the first five numbers, only missing the Powerball number, to win the million-dollar prize. He bought his ticket at Rally Mart, located at 5263 Bristol Highway near Gate City. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on the ticket.

The winning numbers were 3-23-32-37-58, and the Powerball number was 22.

Baldwin isn’t the only winner – the store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. They are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and live on www.valottery.com.

The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.