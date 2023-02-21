GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Gate City High School (GCHS) is opening a new order form for replica Mac McClung jerseys after their original system got swamped by orders.

According to a post from the school’s athletic program, a “tremendous volume” of orders for replicas of McClung’s 2018 Dunk Contest jersey overwhelmed their system. Those that placed an order through GCHS’s email system can expect a response within a few days.

Jerseys are $50 and shirts are $20. Sizes XS through 5XL are available for adult shirts, and sizes SM through L are available for children. Jerseys are available from XS to 3XL for adults and S to L for children.

You can order through the school’s Google form online.