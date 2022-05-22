JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gas prices in Johnson City have increased by about eight cents per gallon since last week, according to AAA.

The current average price for a gallon of regular gas in Johnson City is $4.30 per gallon, which is up from $4.22 per gallon last week.

Diesel prices have also increased by about four cents per gallon since last week. Diesel is now at $5.44 per gallon.

Johnson is sitting nearly one cent above the state of Tennessee’s average price per gallon but nearly 30 cents below AAA’s national average.

According to AAA, the national average gas price is $4.59 per gallon as of Sunday, which is up almost 13 cents from last week when it was $4.47.

One year ago today the national average gas price was $3.04.

The average price of gas in nearby counties in Tennessee according to AAA is as follows:

Johnson County – $4.20

Carter County – $4.31

Unicoi County – $4.29

Washington County – $4.30

Sullivan County – $4.29

Greene County – $4.19

Hawkins County $4.29

Gas prices are updated daily by AAA. For more information on fuel cost, visit AAA’s website.