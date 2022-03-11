BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the price of crude oil continues to climb, so do gas prices in the Tri-Cities region.

The average gallon of gas rose to $4.12 in the state of Tennessee, while prices in Virginia are averaging $4.26, according to AAA. But, as drivers are already feeling the pain at the pump, experts believe it could be a while longer before air travelers see a marked increase in prices.

“Well in the next few weeks they may not see anything,” Director of Marketing for the Tri-Cities Airport Kristi Haulsee said.

Haulsee explained the delay can be attributed to a practice known as ‘hedging’. Airline companies will often times purchase fuel reserves a few months in advance. This could keep costs low for the time being, but certainly not forever.

“Just today we saw the record for the highest state average ever here in Tennessee,” said AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper of the average gas price.

“It could very well impact airfare pricing in the next few months or maybe even closer in a few weeks from now,” Haulsee explained.

It’s the reason both Haulsee and Cooper believe waiting too long to book your next planned trip could be a mistake.

“Book it as quickly as you can, and again, if you find that price that you’re happy within your budget – book it,” Haulsee said.

“Our best advice is really to book early,” Cooper echoed. “It’s hard to say what’s going to happen tomorrow – much less a month or so from now.”

Despite a large amount of uncertainty, Cooper reported no large dips in overall travel trends. In fact, Tennesseans, in particular, are still eager to take a trip.

“We are coming out of a multi-year pandemic,” she said. “Even though we are still in the midst of the pandemic, we’re really seeing that pent-up demand for travel.”

Not even the gas prices, for the most part, are giving people pause.

“We’re still seeing that optimism, we’re still seeing people plan those trips,” she said. “We typically don’t find that people change their trips or decide not to travel when a travel period lines up with a time frame of higher gas prices.”

Whether it’s a spring break getaway or simply a small break from the normal routine, Cooper believes now could be the time for a vacation.

“Take advantage of those cheaper prices,” she said. “It seems like everything is getting more expensive, so it’s very likely that the travel industry is going to follow suit.”