TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- With gas prices increasing, volunteer fire departments are worried they’re going to have to decide between replacing gear or getting fuel to go on calls.

“In March of ’21, we spent a total of $711 on fuel, and through today – which is the 15th – we have spent $747 currently in March, so I’m expecting that to hit a thousand dollars this month, easily,” said Warrior’s Path Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief, Ben Wexler. “If something doesn’t change, we’re going to have to make drastic cuts with our response or we’re going to have to figure something out to limit the amount of fuel or amount of costs.”

WPVFD’s fuel budget was $6,500 in 2021; the department spent $9,407.20. They spent $340.02 more in gas this February than last.

“What we’ll end up doing is taking money from a budget that would’ve replaced an air pack or turnout gear, maybe bought a training prop or sent somebody to a training class. That will now go towards fuel costs,” Wexler explained.

If the cost continues to rise, it could force some firetrucks to stay in the garage and some firefighters to stay at the station.

“Where we’d spend time with kids at churches, doing activities like that, we may have to cut that stuff out. Specialized training events that we would have to travel to, we may have to cut that stuff out and it may be that we minimize the response,” said Wexler. “Where we spend just the applicable trucks that we need to do the job. And we’ll leave everybody else here at the station in a ready state that if we need them they’ll come.”

Some of the volunteer firefighters keep gear in their personal vehicles and drive them to calls.

“We could be across town somewhere and have to respond. We’re not always right in our zone. We’ve come from Bristol, Johnson City, just depending on where we’re at to run calls,” said WPVFD Firefighter and Board Vice President, Doug Smith. “It’s a matter of pulling from one place to take care of groceries or whatever the case may be to decide whether we’re going to put gas in the vehicles and that type of thing, so it definitely can take a toll.”

Like Warrior’s Path, the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department (FBVFD) runs 7 units that mostly run on diesel.

“Our fuel cost in a run of a year- who knows? If it keeps going, our fuel cost could be eight or $10,000 in the run of a year, easy,” said FBVFD Chief Jim Dawson. “If the diesel prices stay up, I guess that means we’re going to have to do more fundraising in order to keep the trucks on the road.”

Dawson also fears he might not be able to replace equipment with looming expirations.

“If the National Fire Association Protection says ‘Hey, this piece of equipment, you can only use it for 15 years.’ Well, if this is the fifteenth year and you need to replace that equipment, that’s a cost,” said Dawson. “It may just have to be pushed off, and if it does you may put your personnel in jeopardy. I don’t want to send a guy into a burning house if he’s got outdated equipment. If he gets hurt, then what happens then?”

Volunteer fire departments are typically non-profit agencies that receive funding from multiple sources, like governments and grants. However, they rely heavily upon donations.

“It’s not just fuel for us. Tires have gone up. Everything that we do- turnout gear has gone up $700 in the last year and a half. An air pack has gone up to $2,500,” said Wexler. “Everything that we’re dealing with now is increasing and unfortunately, none of our revenue that’s coming in has really increased that much.”

Both WPVFD and FBVFD will be sending out donation letters in the coming weeks.

“Residential funding is the same way. Everybody else is facing the same pains that we are. When you’ve got to pick between going on vacation and putting gas in your car or making a donation to the local fire department, I get it,” Wexler said. “We need stuff, we’ve got to replace stuff. Fuel costs are going up. Think twice before you throw [the letter] in the trash; if it’s a dollar or $1,000, it doesn’t matter to us. It all helps.”

FBVFD is also hosting a benefit auction at their department on Saturday, April 2 at 5 p.m.