Garth Brooks fans enjoy a drive-in concert

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Stateline Drive-In Theater hosted a pre-recorded Garth Brooks concert Saturday night, and people drove from all over the region to attend the tail-gate music festivities.

News Channel 11 spoke to two concert-goers — Christi Mercer and Leslie Hall — who made the trip from North Carolina to join in on the drive-in concert, one who has seen Brooks perform live.

“We had tickets for the concert in May in Charlotte, but obviously it’s been pushed back,” Mercer said. “So, when we saw this, we knew that we had to come. Yeah, we waited two hours online to get these.”

Vehicles filled the spaces, and concert-goers dropped their tail-gates, snacked, and played card games before the show kicked off at 9:15 p.m.

Elizabethon’s Stateline Drive-In Theater was one of three regional drive-ins to host the concert produced by Encore Live, with 300 drive-ins across the country also hosting the event.