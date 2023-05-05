JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After nearly a decade of work, Jonesborough residents have a new spot to enjoy games, gardening and live performances.

Town officials cut the ribbon at Lincoln Park behind the Jonesborough Senior Center on Friday. The park features courts and game areas for pickleball, shuffleboard, bocce ball and horseshoes, as well as a playground and a 100-seat amphitheater.

“Despite Jonesborough’s small size, we dream big, and we have high standards,” said Mayor Chuck Vest. “You see that today. We value our community and we always make quality of life a forever focus.”

Vest said the town was able to add several components throughout the site that typically aren’t found in small parks.

A key aspect of Lincoln Park is its gardening opportunities. Adam Watson, an agriculture agent with the UT Extension in Washington County said the park will be an educational bonus to the area.

“It’s going to give us an opportunity to have classes here,” Watson said. “So we’ll be able to do some hands-on demonstration and help encourage people to do some gardening in their own homes and yards.”

Volunteer gardeners can sign up to work the raised garden beds and take classes at the park’s educational center. Vegetables grown in the park will be used to combat local hunger.

“The produce that’s grown in these gardens is actually going to be utilized by the senior center, both in some of the meals that they serve as well as possibly with their Meals on Wheels program,” Watson said.

A walking trail also makes its way through the 3.46-acre park.

“Well, quality of life is important here in Jonesborough,” Vest said. “So we’re always looking to ask what can we do to bring more pleasure to the people that live here.”