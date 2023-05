JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Looking to show off your green thumb? You’ll have the chance in early June at Jonesborough’s 27th Annual Garden Tour & Tea.

The tour is happening June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a tea party from noon to 2 p.m.

Registration is at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, and tickets are on sale for $20.

Jules Corriere and Nanse Williams with the garden club sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the return of the annual event.