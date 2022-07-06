CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Some Castlewood residents are under a boil water notice after a commercial garage fire Tuesday night.

According to Russell County Emergency Management Agency Director Jess Powers, crews responded to the fire around 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Gravel Lick Road. While extinguishing the fire, crews used 50,000 gallons of water from the tank servicing Red Oak Ridge Road.

As a result, Powers said the tank was drained and a boil water notice was issued.

People living in the area of Red Oak Ridge Road and Gravel Lick Road will be under the notice for at least a few days, Powers told News Channel 11. During that time, the tank servicing the area will be refilled and sampling will be done to ensure that the water is safe.

