LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a home on Thursday.

According to JVFD chief Michael Twigg, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 150 block of Shavers Ford Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a fire. When they arrived, Twigg said crews found a large fire in an attached garage that was spreading to the connected house.

Twigg said all occupants of the home were out of the house by the time crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. The suspected cause of the fire is a space heater in the garage, Twigg said. A resident was working outside to decorate for Christmas at the time.

No foul play is suspected in the incident, and Twigg said the home is likely to be considered a total loss.