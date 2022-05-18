JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A project sponsored by the City of Johnson City aimed at bringing vibrant art to the I-26 underpass at North Roan Street is continuing to progress.

News Channel 11 captured images of the ongoing work on the four murals, representing the region’s natural beauty.

Photo: WJHL

The murals are the work of Boston-based artist Felipe Ortiz, who was contracted by Johnson City leaders to spearhead the project. Ortiz previously told News Channel 11 that while the project consists of four separate walls, he sees it as one large piece.

The project, which kicked off at the start of May is expected to take three weeks in total to complete.

Cheyenne Kumbhare of the Johnson City Public Works Department said the city is also working to bring murals to Kiwanis Park, Founder’s Park and the Legion Street Pool in the future.