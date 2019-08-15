GALLERY: WJHL viewers capture Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash in Elizabethton

(WJHL)- Several News Channel 11 viewers captured the moment a plane crashed at the Elizabethton Airport. That plane was carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family
COMPLETE COVERAGE HERE: Earnhardt tells ESPN reporter he and his family are OK
by: News Channel 11 StaffPosted: / Updated:
(WJHL)- Several News Channel 11 viewers captured the moment a plane crashed at the Elizabethton Airport. That plane was carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family
COMPLETE COVERAGE HERE: Earnhardt tells ESPN reporter he and his family are OK