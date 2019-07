MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fun Fest spirit is in full swing.

The Mount Carmel Block Party is in full swing! Posted by WJHL on Saturday, July 6, 2019

The Mount Carmel Block Party welcomed in hundreds across the region on Saturday.

The event has been a Fun Fest staple for many years, but it did go away for a couple of years due to lack of sponsors.

It returned in 2017 and appears to be going strong now.