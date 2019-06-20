GALLERY: Severe weather hits parts of Tri-Cities region Thursday

by: News Channel 11 Staff

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- Severe weather rolled through part of the Tri-Cities region Thursday afternoon, causing downed trees and power outages.

Storm Team 11 Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds was LIVE on air and on wjhl.com throughout the duration of the storm.

Viewers submitted both photos and video throughout the storm.

This home security camera footage captured high-winds in Chuckey from today’s storms.

This video was submitted by Duane Parkey.

