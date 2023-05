JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Severe thunderstorms swept through Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

The storms caused damage and power outages in several locations.

Numerous viewers sent in photos of the aftermath:

Pennington Gap (Photo: John D. Moore)

Pennington Gap (Photo: John D. Moore)

Pennington Gap (Photo: John D. Moore)

Pennington Gap (Photo: Jeff Edwards)

Pennington Gap (Photo: Jeff Edwards)

Dickenson County (Photo: Jeremy Fleming)

Pennington Gap (Photo: Jeff Edwards)

Pennington Gap (Photo: Charles Farra)

Pennington Gap (Photo: Charles Farra)

Pennington Gap (Photo: Charles Farra)

Pennington Gap (Photo: Charles Farra)

If you have damage photos, send them to pix@wjhl.com.

Drone Video: Damage in Pennington Gap

(Courtesy of John D. Moore)

Video: High winds in Kingsport

(Courtesy of Aimee Light)

Timelapse: Storms roll through Kingsport